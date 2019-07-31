Actress and Mom Blogger Samantha Gutstadt joined us live to talk about a program where you can help teachers and empower students just by doing your back to school shopping at Walgreens. Walgreens has partnered up with ME to WE to develop the WE Teachers program. WE Teachers is a program providing free resources and training to teachers across America, in order to help them feel equipped to address critical social issues with their students. For more info on the WE Teachers Program including how you can register as a teacher or nominate your teacher to receive a $500 gift card, you can visit their website.
Shop Back to School Items at Walgreens, Purchase ‘Me to We’ Collection and Help Teachers
-
Walgreens, Walmart Eyedrops and Ointments Recalled Because They May Not Be Sterile
-
Support a Classroom for National Teacher Appreciation Day With Sarah Nodelman and Genein Letford
-
Board Pushes for Cursive to Be Taught at LAUSD Elementary Schools
-
D-Day’s 75th Anniversary Renews Interest in Some Classrooms
-
North Carolina Middle School Invites Drag Queens to Help Stop Bullying
-
-
Target Will Offer Teachers Discount to Purchase School Supplies for 1 Week in July
-
Teachers Union Sues Education Secretary DeVos Over Mismanagement of Loan Forgiveness Program
-
L.A. School Tax Measure Suffers Resounding Defeat in Blow to Mayor Garcetti
-
Special Education Teacher Accused of Unlawful Sex With 15-Year-Old Student at San Diego High School
-
Middle School Educator Killed in Rappelling Accident While Rock Climbing in Yosemite
-
-
San Francisco to Spend Up to $600K to Paint Over Historical George Washington Mural Criticized as Racist
-
Bernie Sanders Unveils Plan to Overhaul Public Education, Including Banning For-Profit Schools
-
Bullied Teen Beaten in Caught-on-Video Campus Attack Files Claim Against Yucaipa School District