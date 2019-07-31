Shop Back to School Items at Walgreens, Purchase ‘Me to We’ Collection and Help Teachers

Actress and Mom Blogger Samantha Gutstadt joined us live to talk about a program where you can help teachers and empower students just by doing your back to school shopping at Walgreens.  Walgreens has partnered up with ME to WE to develop the WE Teachers program. WE Teachers is a program providing free resources and training to teachers across America, in order to help them feel equipped to address critical social issues with their students. For more info on the WE Teachers Program including how you can register as a teacher or nominate your teacher to receive a $500 gift card, you can visit their website.

