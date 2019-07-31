Video Appears to Show Monrovia Kidnapping Suspect Rap About Killing, Burying Missing Girlfriend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A video recorded just hours before Monrovia kidnapping suspect Robert Camou was taken into custody appears to show him at a downtown Los Angeles bar rapping about killing and burying his girlfriend.

Authorities named the 27-year-old Camou a suspect in Amanda Custer’s disappearance on Monday and asked the public for help searching for them.

A video recorded just hours before Camou’s car was located in downtown Los Angeles appears to show the suspect rapping at a local bar.

“I killed my b---- and buried that b---- in the f------ dirt,” the man in the video raps.

He then mutters a few other indistinguishable words and walks out of the camera's view.

Authorities arrested Camou Tuesday morning near the intersection of South Hill and Third streets following a five-hour standoff in which he remained in the back seat of his Toyota Prius.

Camou finally exited the vehicle after a small amount of tear gas was shot into the car, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Chris Ramirez said.

Investigators believe Custer was abducted Monday from a home on the 600 block of Vaquero Road in Monrovia.

A witness reported seeing Camou placing her limp body into the cargo hatch of his Prius.

Investigators also said they found blood at the scene.

Custer was described in a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department news release as a 31-year-old white female who stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with further information about the case was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.