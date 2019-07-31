Video Appears to Show Monrovia Kidnapping Suspect Rap About Killing, Burying Missing Girlfriend

A video recorded just hours before Monrovia kidnapping suspect Robert Camou was taken into custody appears to show him at a downtown Los Angeles bar rapping about killing and burying his girlfriend.

Robert Camou, left, and Amanda Custer are seen in undated photos released July 29, 2019, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities named the 27-year-old Camou a suspect in Amanda Custer’s disappearance on Monday and asked the public for help searching for them.

A video recorded just hours before Camou’s car was located in downtown Los Angeles appears to show the suspect rapping at a local bar.

“I killed my b---- and buried that b---- in the f------ dirt,” the man in the video raps.

He then mutters a few other indistinguishable words and walks out of the camera's view.

Authorities arrested Camou Tuesday morning near the intersection of South Hill and Third streets following a five-hour standoff in which he remained in the back seat of his Toyota Prius.

Authorities detain Robert Camou after an hourslong standoff in downtown Los Angeles on July 30, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Camou finally exited the vehicle after a small amount of tear gas was shot into the car, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Chris Ramirez said.

Investigators believe Custer was abducted Monday from a home on the 600 block of Vaquero Road in Monrovia.

A witness reported seeing Camou placing her limp body into the cargo hatch of his Prius.

Investigators also said they found blood at the scene.

Custer was described in a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department news release as a 31-year-old white female who stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with further information about the case was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

