We Care Wednesday at the Orange County Fair #3 – Think Together

Gayle Anderson was live in Costa Mesa at the Orange County Fair for WE CARE WEDNESDAY, one of several discount deals offered by fair officials.

Today, three new children’s books or three gently used children’s books (or more) will get visitors a free general admission ticket to the fair and one carnival ride ticket.

The nonprofit organization THINK TOGETHER benefits from the donations.

This offer is valid from Noon to 3pm.

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com