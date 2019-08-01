1 Hurt in Hyde Park After Shooting Breaks Out During Deputy’s Encounter With Motorist: LASD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A shooting broke out in South Los Angeles' Hyde Park neighborhood early Thursday after a deputy came into contact with a motorist early Thursday, leaving one injured, officials said.

The encounter happened around 1 a.m. near the 7100 block of Crenshaw Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The agency said it was aware of reports that one person died in the incident, but that it could not confirm a fatality. The situation remained fluid, the Sheriff's Departments added.

Video from the scene shows a large presence of deputies at an Arco gas station in the area and the smaller street behind it.

Authorities provided no further details.