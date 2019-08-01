2 Men Taken Into Custody After Attempted Robbery at Beverly Hills Pharmacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two men were taken into custody early Thursday after police allegedly saw them trying to break into a pharmacy in Beverly Hills.

At about 2:45 a.m., an on-duty officer noticed two men wearing gloves, hoodies and a mask at the door of Hepps Pharmacy on Gregory Way and La Cienega Boulevard, police told KTLA.

When the men saw the officer, they allegedly ran away, Beverly Hills Police told KTLA.

Police set up a perimeter to look for the men, who were later seen being taken into custody.

No other information was immediately available.

KTLA's Nancy Fontan contributed to this story.