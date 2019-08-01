33-Year-Old Man Charged in String of 3 Fresno County Killings

A 33-year-old Fresno County man was charged Wednesday with three counts of murder in connection with crimes that authorities say warrant calling him a serial killer.

Buford King was arrested after a three-year investigation into the deaths of one man who went missing in 2011 and two others who went missing in 2016, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

At a news conference Wednesday, Fresno County Undersheriff Steve Wilkins said that it’s a “definite possibility” that there may be other victims, but said he could not elaborate on why or how detectives think that because it is an ongoing investigation.

“King meets the criteria of a serial killer, which the FBI defines as someone who murders two or more people in separate events,” Wilkins said.

