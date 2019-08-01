Bicyclist Killed by Suspected DUI, Hit-and-Run Driver in Ontario Identified as Pomona Man

Authorities on Thursday released the identity of a 22-year-old Pomona man who was struck and killed by an alleged drunken, hit-and-run driver in Ontario early Wednesday.

Thomas Shane Pinto died in the collision, which took place about 1:10 a.m. on Mission Boulevard, just west of Baker Avenue, San Bernardino County coroner officials said.

Julio Tapia, 31, of Ontario was at the wheel of a car that struck Pinto, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a written statement. He fled the scene, but was soon found nearby.

A report of a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot along Baker Avenue, just south of Mission Boulevard, led police to Tapia, who found with a vehicle that had damage consistent with the collision, officials said. He was bleeding from minor injuries and determined to be drunk.

Tapia was booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, drunken driving and hit-and-run.

Bail was set at $250,000 pending his initial court appearance, which was scheduled Friday.