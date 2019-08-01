Chic Styles and Comfortable Fits With N: Philanthropy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The founder of n : Philanthropy Yvonne Niami joined us live with chic styles and comfortable fits to transition you from summer to fall. n : Philanthropy is the edgy, chic and contemporary apparel that donates 10% of net proceeds to pediatric cancer research and animal welfare. To shop the looks seen in the segment and so many more, you can visit their website or follow them on social media.