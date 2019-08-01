Dashcam Video Shows Plane’s Emergency Landing Into Oncoming Traffic in Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A state trooper's dashcam captured a small plane making an emergency landing against oncoming traffic on a city street Thursday morning in Washington state, according to KTLA sister station KCPQ in Seattle.

The plane's fuel system malfunctioned above Parkland, about 6 miles south of Tacoma and 30 miles south of Seattle, the Washington State Patrol said.

The aircraft was headed from the small town of Yelm to Boeing Field in Seattle.

The pilot was forced to land the plane around 8:15 a.m. on Pacific Avenue between 135th and 143rd streets.

The trooper who captured the footage just happened to be on patrol on Pacific Avenue when he saw the plane about to make the emergency landing.

The dashcam video shows the plane flying low. The trooper then makes a U-turn and follows the small plane as it safely lands, avoiding cars coming toward it and halting to a stop just before reaching an intersection.

The trooper and the pilot pushed the plane off of the road and into a nearby parking lot.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.