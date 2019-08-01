× Deputies Seek Pair Accused of Stealing Beer, Assaulting Guard at Victorville Supermarket

Investigators are working to identify a male and female wanted in connection with a beer heist at a Stater Bros. Market in Victorville this week.

The man is also accused of punching a security guard in the face as the pair fled the grocery chain’s location at 13760 Bear Valley Road around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

The male was seen pushing a cart loaded with several cases of beer, while the female carried an additional case in her hands.

They breezed past the checkout lanes and toward the exit, where they made contact with the guard. The assault allowed them to run from the store with the case the woman was carrying, but they left the shopping cart behind, officials said.

Anyone with information on their identities can contact the sheriff’s Victorville station at 760-241-2911. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-782-7463 or www.wetip.com.