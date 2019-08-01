Detectives Investigate ‘Suspicious Death’ of Woman Who Suffered ‘Head Trauma’

Homicide detectives launched an investigation Thursday after a woman who had suffered “head trauma” died at a Palmdale hospital, authorities said.

Few details were initially released about the death, which was first reported about 3:40 p.m. at an undisclosed hospital, Deputy Edmo Luna of the Los Angele County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

“The investigation is ongoing, and there is no additional information available at this time,” Luna said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.