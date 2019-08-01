Fight Erupts at O.C. Fair; 2 Hospitalized for Lacerations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A fight broke out among a group of young people at the Orange County Fair in Costa Mesa and sent two individuals to the hospital, authorities said Thursday.

The O.C. Sheriff's Department responded to the Main Mall area of the 150-acre OC Fair & Event Center around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a call about an altercation involving young male individuals, according to the agency.

Two suffered lacerations to their arms and were hospitalized, the Sheriff's Department said.

Aerial video of the scene shows officers setting up a parameter near some food stalls. The fair, which started on July 12 and will run through Aug. 11, closes at midnight on Wednesdays.

Authorities did not provide information about any arrests or what might have triggered the confrontation.