Fontana Man Arrested, Accused of Possessing Hundreds of Child Pornography Images and Videos

A Fontana man accused of possessing more than 600 images and videos showing child pornography has been arrested, according to police.

Paul Hernandez Espiritu was taken into custody after authorities served a search warrant at his Fontana home following an investigation by the Fontana Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, authorities said.

The hundreds of videos and images were discovered after authorities seized multiple electronic devices from Espiritu’s home, according to police.

Authorities said he was detained without incident and booked at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of possessing and distributing child pornography online.

Anyone with information about Espiritu is urged by police to reach detectives at 909-350-7700.