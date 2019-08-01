Fox News’s Tomi Lahren Apologizes for Tweet Directed at Sen. Kamala Harris

Posted 11:51 AM, August 1, 2019, by , Updated at 11:52AM, August 1, 2019

Fox News personality Tomi Lahren is apologizing for an offensive tweet directed at Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Tomi Lahren speaks onstage during Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on Oct. 21, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Politicon )

Lahren hosts a show on the digital Fox Nation site and is a contributor to the TV network. She wrote on Wednesday about the California senator: “Kamala did you fight for ideals or did you sleep your way to the top with Willie Brown.”

Brown has acknowledged a relationship with Harris in the 1990s when he was speaker of the California Assembly. Harris was California attorney general from 2011 and was elected to the Senate in 2016.

Kamala Harris speaks onstage at 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 6, 2019, in New Orleans. (Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Lahren on Thursday apologized for “a wrong choice of words.”

