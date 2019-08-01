× Lot Where Nipsey Hussle Was Gunned Down Now Surrounded by Chain-Link Fence

Construction crews erected a chain-link fence on Thursday around the L-shaped strip mall in South L.A. where Nipsey Hussle lived out his dreams — and where those dreams ended when he was gunned down on March 31.

The 8-foot-high fence is around the parking lot and Hussle’s store, The Marathon Clothing, which has turned into a tourist attraction but has been closed since his death.

On Instagram, the lot’s owner explained that the decision was to start the “early development stages of the forthcoming Nipsey Hussle Tower.” However, there also have been concerns about safety.

The Los Angeles Police Department has increased patrols at the lot, and has been working with the property owner to install lighting and other measures after some tourists were robbed and officers made several arrests for gun possession.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.