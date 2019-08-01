× Man Allegedly Tries to Sexually Assault 84-Year-Old Woman, Stabs Nurse at O.C. Retirement Community

A burglary suspect was arrested after allegedly trying to sexually assault an 84-year-old woman and stabbing a nurse with scissors at a retirement community in Aliso Viejo, authorities said Tuesday.

The crime, described as “brazen” and “violent,” took place in the 24000 block of Moulton around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

A nurse received a report of a resident in destress and responded, along with a security guard.

At the residence, the pair encountered a 20-year-old man holding a pair of scissors, and a partially undressed 84-year-old woman lying in bed, a sheriff’s news release stated.

The man then tried to flee, stabbing the nurse in her hand as he left the residence, according to the department. She was taken to a hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

A responding deputy noticed a man matching the description of the burglary suspect several blocks from the retirement community and detained him.

After being positively identified as the suspect, Jorge Hernandez Saucedo Jr. was arrested on suspicion of burglary with the intent to commit sexual assault, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities believe he intended to sexually attack the victim based on a combination of things, including evidence collected at the scene, according to Sgt. Joses Walehwa.

“The crime was particularly violent and heinous,” he said. “We understand that the victim was partially disrobed, so because of those circumstances we know that there was some sexual assault intent.”

He added he couldn’t get into too much detail amid the ongoing investigation.

Saucedo was booked at the Orange County Jail and is being held on $1 million. He’s due to be arraigned Friday.

The department is also looking into whether the suspect may have unreported offenses.

“This is a pretty brazen crime, and it’s not the type of crime that we’d see with a person who’s a first timer,” Walehwa said. “We are concerned that because of the nature of this crime, that there might be some other crimes that we might not be aware of.”

The Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information to call the Special Victim’s Detail at 714-647-7419, or leave a tip anonymously at 855-847-6227.