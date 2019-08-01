× Man Shot to Death in Compton

A man died after he was shot in a residential neighborhood in Compton on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 5:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Almond Street, Deputy Edmo Luna of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Headquarters Bureau said in a written statement.

No further details regarding the fatal shooting were released.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.