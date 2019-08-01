Man Shot to Death in Compton

Posted 7:35 PM, August 1, 2019, by , Updated at 07:36PM, August 1, 2019
The 1000 block of West Almond Street in Compton, as viewed in a Google Street View map in February of 2019.

The 1000 block of West Almond Street in Compton, as viewed in a Google Street View map in February of 2019.

A man died after he was shot in a residential neighborhood in Compton on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 5:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Almond Street, Deputy Edmo Luna of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Headquarters Bureau said in a written statement.

No further details regarding the fatal shooting were released.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.