Man Shot to Death in Compton
A man died after he was shot in a residential neighborhood in Compton on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
The shooting was reported about 5:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Almond Street, Deputy Edmo Luna of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Headquarters Bureau said in a written statement.
No further details regarding the fatal shooting were released.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
33.893374 -118.241858