Missing McFarland City Manager Found Dead Inside SUV Submerged in Kern River

The body of missing McFarland City Manager John Wooner was found this week inside a vehicle submerged in the Kern River, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Wooner, 57, was last seen alive May 14 at Hillcrest Memorial Park, a cemetery in Bakersfield.

Sgt. James Nabors of the California Highway Patrol’s Bakersfield office said Wooner was traveling in a silver Dodge Durango on Highway 178, a winding two-lane canyon road, in an area full of rocks and boulders when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle exited the roadway in an area without guardrails.

“We don’t know if it was a deliberate act, if it was accidental, if it was mechanical or if it was DUI-related,” Nabors said. “None of those are known at this time.”

