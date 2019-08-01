Montage Laguna Beach Celebrates National Watermelon Day

Chef Benjamin Martinek from Montage Laguna Beach’s Studio restaurant joins 5 LIVE with a summery Watermelon & Tomato Ceviche to celebrate National Watermelon Day, which is August 3. The dish combines the best-of-the-season Watermelon and Heirloom Tomatoes and Cherry Tomatoes, resulting in a totally refreshing colorful summer dish exploding with plenty of flavor and satisfying textures. Studio is situated on a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean and has amazing panoramic views. It is built in the Laguna Beach craftsman style, is very romantic and refined with impeccable, warm professional service. Working with Tenfold Harvest, a full-service garden and design firm, Montage Laguna Beach harvests a complete range of edible flowers, herbs, vegetables, garnishes, fruit trees and produce in the newly replanted 1,000-square-foot Studio garden.

IG @montagelaguna, Twitter @montagelaguna, FB @MontageLagunaBeach

This segment aired August 1, 2019