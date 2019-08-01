Residents Protest ‘Slum Conditions’ at South L.A. Apartment Building

Posted 2:15 PM, August 1, 2019, by

Resident and community members are outraged over what they call "slum conditions" at an apartment building in South Los Angeles. They are demanding the landlord make quality repairs. Nerissa Knight reports from South L.A. for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Aug. 1, 2019.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.