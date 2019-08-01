Resident and community members are outraged over what they call "slum conditions" at an apartment building in South Los Angeles. They are demanding the landlord make quality repairs. Nerissa Knight reports from South L.A. for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Aug. 1, 2019.
Residents Protest ‘Slum Conditions’ at South L.A. Apartment Building
-
Armed Person Suspected of Drinking in Public Wounded in Police Shooting Outside Apartment Building in South L.A.
-
Feces, Vermin, Trash Found in South L.A. Building Where About 40 People Evacuated Due to ‘Inhumane’ Conditions
-
Alleged DUI Driver Charged in Crash That Killed Mother Sleeping Next to Child in South L.A. Apartment
-
Suspect in Custody After Standoff With Police in South L.A.
-
Man Charged With Fleeing Police, Barricading Himself in South L.A. Apartment With His 2-Year-Old Son
-
-
1 Killed, 1 Injured in Shooting in South L.A.
-
Father Accused of Beating 8-Month-Old Son in DTLA Apartment Is Charged With Attempted Murder: DA
-
Gunman at Large After 2 Boys, Both Age 12, and 16-Year-Old Girl Shot in South L.A.
-
Woman Asleep With 4-Year-Old Child Is Killed When Car Crashes Into South L.A. Apartment
-
Man Survives South L.A. Pursuit Crash Months After 2 Nieces Killed in Different Crash While Walking to School
-
-
Man Hospitalized in Grave Condition Following South L.A. Drive-By Shooting
-
1 Killed, 3 Wounded in Separate Shootings in South L.A.
-
Woman Injured in Shooting in South L.A.