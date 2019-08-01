Rich On Tech: New Software to Remove PC Bloatware

A free piece of trusted software called AdwCleaner can now detect and remove preinstalled software on your computer to speed it up; Android Auto gets a well-needed upgrade; Samsung unveils the Galaxy Tab S6 tablet to compete with the iPad Pro; Google reveals new hands free Pixel 4 capabilities; Vizio adds Apple AirPlay to older TVs; AT&T renames DIRECTV NOW. Listeners ask about a phone hotspot vs a dedicated hotspot, if the savings app Honey is any good, whether to buy the Photo Stick, smart plug recommendations and an alternative to Office 365.
