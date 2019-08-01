Rich On Tech: New Software to Remove PC Bloatware

Posted 10:11 AM, August 1, 2019, by and

A free piece of trusted software called AdwCleaner can now detect and remove preinstalled software on your computer to speed it up; Android Auto gets a well-needed upgrade; Samsung unveils the Galaxy Tab S6 tablet to compete with the iPad Pro; Google reveals new hands free Pixel 4 capabilities; Vizio adds Apple AirPlay to older TVs; AT&T renames DIRECTV NOW. Listeners ask about a phone hotspot vs a dedicated hotspot, if the savings app Honey is any good, whether to buy the Photo Stick, smart plug recommendations and an alternative to Office 365.

Mentioned:

Download ADwCleaner 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

Google Pixel 4

Subscribe to “Rich On Tech”: via iTunes | RSS

Rich on Twitter
Producer Meghan on Twitter
Rich on Tech Facebook Page
Rich’s Instagram

Email the show here; use the subject line “Podcast Question”
About the Podcast: “Rich On Tech

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.