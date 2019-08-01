Search Continues for Woman Believed to Have Been Kidnapped by Her Boyfriend in Monrovia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities continue to search for a woman believed to have been kidnapped by her boyfriend in Monrovia earlier this week.

Amanda Custer, 31, disappeared on Monday when a witness reported seeing her boyfriend, Robert Camou, placing her limp body into the cargo hatch of his Prius outside a home on the 600 block of Vaquero Road in Monrovia.

Hours later, a video recorded at a downtown Los Angeles bar appears to show Camou rapping about killing and burying his girlfriend.

“I killed my b---- and buried that b---- in the f------ dirt,” the man in the video raps.

Authorities arrested Camou, 27, Tuesday morning near the intersection of South Hill and Third streets also in downtown L.A. after a five-hour standoff during which he remained in the back seat of his Prius.

Camou had been scheduled to appear in court the day Custer went missing, but he never showed up.

He had previously been charged with four felony counts, including burglary and assault and battery, according to court documents filed May 29.

During a court appearance Wednesday related to that previous case, Camou said he wanted to represent himself during proceedings. On Thursday, however, he was represented by a public defender and a hearing was continued to September 4 to discuss a preliminary date for that case, officials said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is reviewing the video of the rap and officials are asking anyone who was present when the video was recorded, or had contact with Camou that day to come forward.

Custer was described as a white female who stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

On Wednesday, authorities asked members of the Mount Baldy community to "remain vigilant" in the continued search for Custer.

Anyone with further information about the case was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.