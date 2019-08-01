The News Director’s Office: Riding the Wave With Mark Mester

Posted 5:00 AM, August 1, 2019, by and

On this episode of the News Director’s Office, Mark Mester stops by to chat with Jason and Bobby about his journey. Mark opens up about immigrating to the United States from Hungary, and how attending boarding school shaped who he is today. He also shares some of the words of advice he has received throughout his career that has helped him achieve success as a journalist. Mark also talks about his passion for sports and surfing, and talks about some of his favorite books.

Episode quote

“Truly successful decision-making relies on a balance between deliberate and instinctive thinking.”

Malcolm Gladwell

Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”via iTunes | RSS

Jason on social mediaTwitter | Instagram
Bobby on social media: Instagram
About the Podcast“The News Director’s Office”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.