The News Director’s Office: Riding the Wave With Mark Mester

On this episode of the News Director’s Office, Mark Mester stops by to chat with Jason and Bobby about his journey. Mark opens up about immigrating to the United States from Hungary, and how attending boarding school shaped who he is today. He also shares some of the words of advice he has received throughout his career that has helped him achieve success as a journalist. Mark also talks about his passion for sports and surfing, and talks about some of his favorite books.

“Truly successful decision-making relies on a balance between deliberate and instinctive thinking.” – Malcolm Gladwell



