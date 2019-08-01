Thursday Forecast: Heat Headed Our Way

Posted 9:08 AM, August 1, 2019, by

Look for mild conditions on the coast and increasing heat inland as a hot weekend heads to Southern California. Henry DiCarlo has KTLA’s forecast on Aug. 1, 2019.

