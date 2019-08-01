× Universal Orlando Resort Set to Double in Size; Expansion Plans Include a 4th Theme Park

Universal Orlando officials say the resort is doubling in size with plans for a fourth theme park, but they are offering almost no information on when it will open, what it will hold or how much they’re spending.

Despite the lack of details, officials with the theme park resort promised Thursday it would be epic.

To that end, they’re calling the new park Universal’s Epic Universe.

The CEO of Universal’s parent company, Comcast NBCUniversal said the fourth park will be the biggest investment the company has made in its theme park business.

The resort already operates Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, as well as the Volcano Bay water park, in Orlando.

Universal recently had been acquiring hundreds of acres of land near Orlando’s convention center.