Video Shows SUV Plowing Into Bellflower Building; Pregnant Woman Behind Wheel OK

Surveillance video captured an SUV violently crashing into a building in Bellflower early Thursday.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. in the 9300 block of Los Angeles Street, near Clark Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Cindy Pierce, a resident who lives upstairs, said she was sitting in the living room when she heard a loud bang.

Footage shows a Ford Explorer XLT veering to the wrong side of the street before plowing into the front of the structure.

People at the scene said a pregnant woman was behind the wheel and that she was transported to the hospital but has since been released. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities have not released information about what might have caused the driver to crash.