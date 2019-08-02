1 Dead, Others Hurt After Beachside Bluff Collapses in Encinitas

At least one person was dead after a bluff collapsed at Grandview Surf Beach in Encinitas Friday afternoon, city officials said.

Discarded beach chairs and sun hats could be seen near the portion of cliff that sloughed off around 3 p.m. beneath the 1700 block of Neptune Avenue.

In addition to the fatality, others had been injured, according to a tweet from the city of Encinitas.

First responders were working to rescue two others believed to be trapped, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Ted Greenawald told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The bluff failure occurred near the bottom of wooded stairs that give access to the beach from Neptune Avenue, the newspaper reported.

A page on the Encinitas city website says failures are a “frequent” occurrence with the area’s sandstone bluffs, and visitors are advised to avoid sitting or standing beneath them. Walking on top of them is also prohibited in most areas.

No further details were immediately available.

