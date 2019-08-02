× Search for Woman Believed to Have Been Kidnapped by Boyfriend Expanded to Lytle Creek Area

Authorities have expanded their search for a woman believed to have been kidnapped by her boyfriend to the Lytle Creek area.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials had already been searching for Amanda Custer in the Mount Baldy area this week because her boyfriend, Robert Camou, has “great knowledge” of those places, officials said in an updated news release Friday.

Custer, 31, disappeared on Monday when a witness reported seeing Camou placing her limp body into the cargo hatch of his Prius outside a home on the 600 block of Vaquero Road in Monrovia.

Investigators said they found blood at the scene.

Early the next day, a video recorded at a downtown Los Angeles bar appears to show Camou rapping about killing and burying his girlfriend.

Camou, 27, was arrested Tuesday morning near the intersection of South Hill and Third, about a mile from where the video was recorded, after a five-hour standoff.

Camou had been scheduled to appear in court the day Custer went missing, but he never showed up.

He had previously been charged with four felony counts, including burglary and assault and battery, according to court documents filed in May.

Anyone with further information about the case was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.