Woman Surrenders After Pursuit Ends With PIT Maneuver in West L.A.

A female driver was taken into custody after a pursuit ended in West Los Angeles on Friday afternoon.

It was not immediately clear what prompted officers to chase the white car, or where or when it began.

Sky5 first got over the pursuit when the car exited the southbound 405 Freeway and onto surface streets in West L.A. just after 2 p.m.

A short time later, the car stopped on a busy stretch of Sepulveda Boulevard near Olympic Boulevard, and officers from two police units opened their doors with guns drawn, aerial footage showed.

But the car almost immediately took off again once traffic began moving. The driver drove around several busy streets and cut through a gas station parking lot as she continued to try and evade authorities.

Around 2:15 p.m., police performed a successful PIT maneuver on Pico Boulevard near Overland Avenue, just outside the Westside Pavilion.

The driver surrendered and climbed out of the stopped car, Sky5 video showed. She was placed in handcuffs while on the ground and then escorted to a nearby law enforcement vehicle.

No details were immediately released.