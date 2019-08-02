Bird Scooter Rider Killed in Fairfax Crash; Driver in Custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A person riding an electric scooter was killed in a crash involving two vehicles on Melrose Avenue in Fairfax, and one driver has been taken into custody, authorities said Friday.

The chain-reaction collision happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday on the busy street near Martel Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A driver suspected of speeding crashed into another car, which then hit a man riding a Bird scooter, police said. One of the vehicles took down a traffic signal.

A registered nurse and other witnesses tried to help the victim before paramedics arrived and transported him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, LAPD said.

The driver who allegedly caused the crash has been detained, according to police. Alcohol may have been a factor, officials said.

Authorities provided no further details.