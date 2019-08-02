× Dodgers on KTLA: 5 More Games to Air on Channel 5 This Season

Dodger fans will be able to watch five more games on KTLA this season under a deal with Spectrum Networks announced Friday.

Dodger games are normally viewable on TV only on SportsNet LA, which is available exclusively to Spectrum customers.

The five games – one in August and four in September – will be simulcast on KTLA and SportsNet LA.

As part of the agreement, viewers can also watch Spectrum Networks’ pregame show “Access SportsNet: Dodgers” before each game.

SportsNetLA Dodgers games simulcast on KTLA:

Saturday, Aug. 31, 5:10 p.m. at Arizona Diamondbacks

Saturday, Sept. 7, 6:10 p.m. vs. San Francisco Giants

Saturday, Sept. 14, 4:10 p.m. at New York Mets

Saturday, Sept. 21, 6:10 p.m. vs. Colorado Rockies

Saturday, Sept. 28, 1:05 p.m. at San Francisco Giants

The station previously aired 10 early-season Dodger games in April and June, and in the 2018 season, KTLA broadcast 10 Dodger games.

The Dodgers won the National League pennant last season and went on to the World Series, where they lost Game 5 to the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium.

34.052234 -118.243685