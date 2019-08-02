× Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies Recalled Because of Blue Plastic Contamination

Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies are being recalled due to customer complaints of finding blue plastic pieces on these commercially baked products, the company said Thursday.

No injuries have been reported, but the plastic, which was not been baked into the cookies, poses a choking hazard, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Bimbo Bakeries USA Inc., the Pennsylvania-based company which owns Entenmann’s, said that all packages of the “5-pack Mini Chocolate Chip variety” are being removed from store shelves.

“We received a small number of consumer reports, took immediate action to investigate and have corrected the manufacturing issue,” the company told CNN in an email.

Recalled cookies contain a single UPC Code (found in the lower right hand corner on the back of the box): 7203002378. The tainted cookies have been sold in most states and Washington, DC.

The states where contaminated cookies have not been sold are: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico , Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

If you’ve purchased a box of the recalled cookies, do not eat them, the company said. Instead, return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or call 1- 800-984-0989 for more information.

No other Entenmann’s products, including Little Bites Muffins, are similarly tainted since Little Bites Cookies are made on a dedicated production line, the company said.

Bimbo Bakeries USA operates from more than 50 locations and delivers its commercial baked products throughout the United States. Bimbo acquired George Weston Ltd. and its subsidiary, Entenmann’s, in 2002.