The U.S. women's national soccer team, who recently became World Cup champions, are bringing their victory tour to the Rose Bowl Saturday.

On Friday, the team invited fans to an open training session ahead of Saturday's match against Ireland, the first of the nationwide tour.

Chris Wolfe reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Aug. 2, 2019.

When at the Rose Bowl... 🌹🏈 @MalPugh ready for football season. pic.twitter.com/ySvCYfR92E — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) August 3, 2019