Fire Scorches Santa Ana Building Be Used as ‘Honey Oil’ Lab

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Firefighters made quick work of a fire inside a commercial building in Santa Ana that housed a large-scale cannabis oil, or "honey oil," extraction lab on Friday, authorities said.

The fire was first reported shortly after noon in the 2000 block of South Main Street, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

About three-dozen firefighters extinguished the flames before discovering "an elaborate honey oil operation," the agency said via social media.

Fire officials summoned a bomb squad and a clandestine laboratory investigations team to the scene.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was taken into custody in connection with the honey oil lab.

[SANTA ANA] At 12:09, OCFA’s Emergency Communications Center received a report of a Fire around the 2000 block of S. Main Street. A quick knock-down was made with around 35 firefighters. No injuries, OCFA Investigators, Santa Ana PD & OCSD Bomb Squad are currently investigating. pic.twitter.com/8LV3q5HM2u — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) August 2, 2019