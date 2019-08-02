Friday Forecast: Above Average Temps Expected for the Weekend

Posted 12:13 PM, August 2, 2019, by , Updated at 12:15PM, August 2, 2019

Look for above average temperatures this weekend. Henry DiCarlo has KTLA's forecast on Aug. 2, 2019.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.