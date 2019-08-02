FROZEN, the timeless tale of a family pulled apart by a mysterious secret, is coming to the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. As one sister struggles to harness her powers, the other embarks on a journey to bring her family together. Tickets are on sale now at hollywoodpantages.com. Watch the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sunday, August 4th, 2019 for your chance to win 2 tickets to see FROZEN at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre on December 4 or December 5th. It’s an unforgettable theatrical experience that’s pure Broadaway joy. Good luck!



Already have the code word? You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151

