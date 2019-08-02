× Gilroy Shooter Did Not Appear to Target People Based on Race: FBI

The man who opened fire Sunday at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, killing three people, did not appear to target people of a particular race, a law enforcement official said Thursday, pushing back on speculation — fueled by racist comments posted on the gunman’s Instagram account — that he was motivated by white supremacist beliefs.

“We’ve not yet determined the ideology, if ever,” said John F. Bennett, special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Francisco office. Asked at a news conference Thursday about a slur, directed at people of mixed race, that the gunman posted shortly before the attack, Bennet said it “doesn’t seem clear he was targeting any particular group. It seems very random at this point.”

Santino William Legan, 19, cut through a fence encircling the popular food festival Sunday evening and opened fire with an AK-47-style rifle. Three Gilroy police officers engaged Legan and killed him within a minute, but not before he shot to death three people: Stephen Romero, 6; Keyla Salazar, 13; and Trevor Irby, 25.

Thirteen people were wounded. Authorities previously tallied a dozen injuries, but Scot Smithee, Gilroy’s police chief, said Thursday that a 13th person had suffered a graze wound.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.