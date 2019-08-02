Home Made with Kirk Hawkins: Staging A Career Pivot & Creating An Industry With Meridith Baer

In 1998, Meridith Baer needed somewhere to store her furniture and potted plants after the home she was renting in West Los Angeles was sold out from under her. Across town, her friend’s home had been sitting empty and on the market for more than a year. So the actress, model and writer decorated it with her things, showing buyers exactly how they could live in the space. Days later, the house sold for $500,000 over the asking price!

Word got out and real estate agents began asking Meridith to stage their properties. Soon, she needed a van, a crew to help, and a team of assistant interior designers. Meridith Baer Home is now international, furnishing hotels, conventions and other events. Her firm has even developed their own line of furniture. In this episode, you’ll learn about Meridith making the ultimate pivot, changing course, and finding incredible success. Along the way, she shares her “secret sauce” and how you can stage your home on a budget.

