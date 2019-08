Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 Rookie of the year Jasmine Sanders joined us live. The Rookie of the Year title is awarded to a woman from the 2019 rookie class who embodies the brand and is exceptional in front of and behind the camera. The Rookie is chosen based on a combination of popular vote, editor's choice and an evaluation of proven history as an SI Swimsuit brand ambassador. For more info you can visit their website or follow Jasmine on Instagram @Golden_Barbie