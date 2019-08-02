L.A. County Deputy Charged With Assaulting His 73-Year-Old Mother Had Prior Domestic Violence Allegations: Records

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies stand at attention during a graduation ceremony in East Los Angeles on Oct. 27, 2017.(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy accused of assaulting his 73-year-old mother and resisting arrest this week appeared on a 2014 version of a secret list of problem officers after the mother of his two daughters alleged years of abuse at his hands.

Prosecutors allege Deputy Antonio Ramirez attacked his mother at the family home in East Los Angeles on Monday, causing her to fall to the ground. She suffered “visible injuries” as part of the attack, prosecutors said. However, the specific nature of those injuries was not provided.

When a sheriff’s deputy arrived at the home, Ramirez — who was off-duty and allegedly carrying a dagger at the time — resisted arrest, prosecutors said.

He was taken into custody shortly after 10 p.m. and booked at the East L.A. station. Prosecutors ultimately charged Ramirez with a count of elder abuse, resisting an officer and carrying a dagger — all felonies. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

