50+ Dating App Lumen Uses AI to Protect Users from Scams

Dating app users over 50 are prime targets for scam artists. See how one dating app is fighting back.

Dating app Lumen is exclusively reserved for people over 50 years old. Problem is, there are lots of scam artists who target this older demographic.

We talked Charly Lester, co-founder of the dating app Lumen, about some of the ways the app is protecting its users with artificial intelligence. Lester explained how users must snap a selfie when they initially set up a profile. This selfie is then scanned and compared against the other photos you upload to help make sure you are who you say you are. Additionally, there are restrictions on how many people you can message and how so you don't just blast everyone you come across.

