Navy Identifies Pilot Killed in Fighter Jet Crash in Death Valley as 33-Year-Old Lieutenant

The U.S. Navy has identified the pilot killed in the crash of a fighter jet in the Death Valley.

A Navy statement Friday says the pilot was 33-year-old Lt. Charles Z. Walker.

The Navy released a photo of Walker but provided no additional information, such as his hometown.

Walker’s F/A-18E Super Hornet crashed July 31 in Death Valley National Park while flying through a canyon where military pilots routinely conduct low-level training missions.

Seven park visitors on a canyon overlook suffered minor injuries caused by debris from the crash.

The Super Hornet was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron VFA-151 based at Naval Air Station Lemoore in California’s Central Valley.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

