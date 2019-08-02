Navy Identifies Pilot Killed in Fighter Jet Crash in Death Valley as 33-Year-Old Lieutenant

LT Charles Z. Walker is seen in a photo released by the U.S. Naval Air Forces on Twitter.

The U.S. Navy has identified the pilot killed in the crash of a fighter jet in the Death Valley.

A Navy statement Friday says the pilot was 33-year-old Lt. Charles Z. Walker.

The Navy released a photo of Walker but provided no additional information, such as his hometown.

Officials investigate the area in Death Valley National Park known as Star Wars Canyon on Aug. 1, 2019, a day after a military plane crashed there. (Credit: High Desert News)

Walker’s F/A-18E Super Hornet crashed July 31 in Death Valley National Park while flying through a canyon where military pilots routinely conduct low-level training missions.

Seven park visitors on a canyon overlook suffered minor injuries caused by debris from the crash.

The Super Hornet was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron VFA-151 based at Naval Air Station Lemoore in California’s Central Valley.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

