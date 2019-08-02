New Book About Canter’s Deli, ‘Stories on Rye’ With Alex and Gina Canter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alex and Gina Canter joined us live to talk about their new book Stories on Rye. The book collects more than 100 stories from the famed LA deli’s patrons and employees, capturing their experiences and memories at Canter’s since it first opened in 1931. Gina Canter’s beautiful illustrations celebrate both the place and its patrons, as voices from the past join the present, to demonstrate that nostalgia can be very much alive. Like the Canter’s booths that have welcomed movie stars and presidents alongside countless everyday people, the book contains a vast range of memories. The book is available for pre-order on Amazon.

The Book signing party is on Saturday Aug 3 at Canter’s Deli between 3pm-6pm. For more info, you can visit their website or follow them on social media.