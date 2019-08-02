NorCal Woman Accidentally Stabs Herself While Trying to Attack Husband, Sister-in-Law: Police

Posted 10:33 AM, August 2, 2019, by

Police in Northern California say they arrested a woman who was trying to stab her husband and sister-in-law outside a bank when she accidentally stabbed herself in the abdomen.

Roseville police released this surveillance image of the attack.

Roseville police released this surveillance image of the attack.

The Roseville Police Department said Friday that officers responding to a call about a fight outside a bank found 32-year-old Ziaoxin Wu injured with a stab wound.

The department says Wu and her husband were finalizing their separation at the bank Tuesday and that the man had brought his sister for support.

Police say Wu became upset and took a large kitchen knife out of her purse and tried to stab her husband’s sister. When her husband intervened, Wu tried to stab him but instead stabbed herself.

Wu was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and taken to a hospital.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.