Suspect Arrested in Killing of LAPD Officer Juan Diaz Who Was Shot at Lincoln Heights Taco Stand

The primary suspect in the killing of an off-duty Los Angeles police officer has been arrested, the Associated Press reported, citing an anonymous source briefed on the investigation.

Police served several warrants Friday morning in connection with the killing of officer Juan Jose Diaz, 24, who was shot and killed on July 27 at a Lincoln Heights taco stand near Avenue 26 and Humboldt Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Diaz was standing in line with his girlfriend and her two brothers when he saw someone tagging a wall and told him to stop, a law enforcement source told the Los Angeles Times .The vandal then left and returned with a group of young men who threatened them before a gunman opened fire as the officer and his companions were trying to hurry to their car, and Diaz was fatally shot, the source told the paper.

LAPD said the Murrieta Police Department was also involved in Friday’s activity.

No further details were immediately available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Early this morning, we served several warrants in connection with the murder of Officer Juan Diaz last week. Thank you to our law enforcement partners, including @MurrietaPD for their assistance today. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) August 2, 2019