Pedestrian Killed in Fairfax Crash; DUI Suspect in Custody: LAPD

Police said they arrested a man Friday after he allegedly caused a crash that killed a pedestrian on Melrose Avenue in Fairfax.

Jacob Gralitzer, 27, has been booked on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence following the incident that happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday near several businesses on Melrose and Martel avenues.

Gralitzer was allegedly speeding when he crashed into another car. Los Angeles police initially said the victim had been on an electric scooter when he was struck in a chain-reaction collision, but they later determined that the victim was standing on the sidewalk. A traffic signal was also hit in the incident.

Video from the scene shows a car heavily damaged with its front right wheel detached.

A registered nurse and other witnesses tried to help the victim before paramedics arrived and transported him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, LAPD said. Footage shows the good Samaritans apparently performing CPR on the person on the ground near at least Bird scooter.

Authorities provided no further details.