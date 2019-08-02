× Person Shot in Shooting Involving Deputies in South Gate

A person was wounded in a shooting involving deputies in South Gate Friday morning, authorities said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he is being treated after shots were fired about 9:30 a.m. near Garfield Avenue and Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

His age and identity has not been released by the department.

Sheriff’s officials have also not said whether he was struck by deputy gunfire or any other details about the shooting.

Anyone with information can contact the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477, using the smartphone app “P3 Tips” found on Google Play and the Apple Store or by visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org.