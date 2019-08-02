× Power Outage Grounds Flights at O.C.’s John Wayne Airport

All planes were grounded at John Wayne Airport in Orange County Friday as staff worked to identify the cause of a power outage.

Inbound traffic was also being diverted, the airport said shortly after notifying the public of the outage around 7 p.m.

The airport advised travelers to check with their airline regarding any delays or cancellations.

It was unclear whether the entire facility was without power. Officials said there was an outage in “the terminal,” but there are multiple terminals.

The county-owned airport is on unincorporated land surrounded by Irvine, Newport Beach and Costa Mesa.

Southern California Edison’s online outage map said power was knocked out for about 24,435 customers in the Irvine area. Utility crews were working to determine the cause.

No further details were immediately available.

