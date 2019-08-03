2 of 3 Victims Killed in Encinitas Beachside Cliff Collapse Identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coroner's officials in San Diego county on Saturday released the identity of two of three people who were killed Friday when a beachside cliff gave way in Encinitas.

Anne Clave, 35, of Encinitas and Julie Davis, 65, whose hometown was not available, died at hospitals following the collapse, which took place about 3 p.m. at Grandview Surf Beach, along the 1700 block of Neptune Avenue, according to San Diego County coroner's records and Encinitas Fire Department officials.

A total of five people were injured when the bluff toppled onto a beach filled with people trying to escape the heat, fire officials said.

One person died at the scene, authorities said. Two others were initially hospitalized in critical condition, but ultimately succumbed to their injuries.

Another victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, while a fifth and final victim declined medical help.

The victim who died at the scene was yet to be formally identified Saturday.