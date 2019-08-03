Bottled Message from Hawaii Discovered Floating in NorCal After 13 Years

The Russian River at Jenner is seen in a Google Maps Street View image.

A bottled message from Hawaii has been discovered floating in the Russian River in Northern California after traveling for more than a decade across the Pacific.

The Press Democrat reported Friday that 30-year-old Eric McDermott found the message dated 2006 in a bottle in April with the names of three siblings aged 4, 7 and 10 and an Oklahoma street address.

McDermott says he tracked the family down a few miles from where he discovered the note about 77 miles (124 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

The family says they are originally from Santa Rosa, California and returned after living in Oklahoma for a few years.

McDermott says Brian Bricker, his ex-wife Alicia Bricker and their three children, now 13 years older, threw the bottle into the ocean during a Hawaii vacation.

